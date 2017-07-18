Ahmedabad hotelier invites 20 Salim’s to breakfast with Amarnath hero ‘Salim’

Bus driver Salim Bus driver Salim

An Ahmedabad-based restaurateur has found a unique way to inspire people and spread the message of communal harmony after he has invited 50 men named Salim to ‘Breakfast with Salim’ Mirza- the driver of terror-hit Amarnath bus carrying pilgrims from Gujarat and Maharashtra. Mirza managed to save 50 lives owing to his astuteness of driving the bus in the face of open firing by terrorists in Kashmir and is constantly being feted by governments, celebrities and common people alike for his bravery’.

Calling himself an ‘Aam Aadmi’, 30 year old Daniyal Delhiwala who run a popular non-veg eatery in Lal Darwaza area of Ahmedabad and also dabbles in real estate business says the idea stemmed from his interest in doing community service. In a bid to inspire more people with Salim Mirza’s brave feat, Delhiwala has invited heads of different communities from the city including Rizwan Qasmi Tarapuri from All India Milli Council, Pradip Maharaj from Paldi’s Anand Ashram, local politicians including Congress leader Gyasuddin Shaikh and Abdul Qayyum, an accused in the 2002 Akshardham temple attack case who was acquitted by the Supreme Court in 2015 and a Christian priest from the city among others for the breakfast cum facilitation of Mirza.

Daniyal plans to have both vegetarian and non-vegetarian snacks like sandwiches, Pakodas, egg keema and bread for the breakfast menu of Mirza whom he called ‘India brave son’. “I plan to felicitate Salim with a shawl, bouquet and a brief introduction before a breakfast. I had wanted to felicitate Salim Mirza as his bravery inspires us and shows that even someone with the name ‘Salim’ can do great things. I managed to get Salim’s number and convinced him to come for the breakfast as he is being feted by numerous people and organisations by the hour and am glad he accepted my offer. I have invited 40-50 Salim’s from own circle of friends and family so that we can send out a powerful message of communal solidarity and inspire people. Knowing of Mirza’s quick thinking during the terrorist attack that saved 50 lives makes me feel proud as an Indian and he is a big inspiration to all of us,” avers Delhiwala.

