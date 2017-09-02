Ahmedabad gets World Heritage City Certificate

Ahmedabad was formally accorded the status of India’s first World Heritage City, with UNESCO Director General Irina Bokova handing over a certificate for this to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday.

“It is a proud moment for all of us. There are 250 heritage cities in the world and Ahmedabad is one of them. It is the first in the country, and it will not be wrong to say that no other government has worked so hard as ours to achieve this status. It is the reason why Ahmedabad had to wait for so long to receive this honour. It is because of the direction shown by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we have received this honor,” said Rupani at the function organised at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Community hall in Bodakdev here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App