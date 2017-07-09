Ahmedabad declared as India’s first World Heritage City, CM Vijay Rupani believes it will help boost tourism

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File Photo) Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File Photo)

A day after Ahmedabad was declared as India’s first World Heritage City, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday expressed his excitement and stated that the move would help boost tourism in the state. “It’s an honor that UNESCO declared Ahmedabad a heritage city, first ever in India. It’ll help boost tourism here,” CM Rupani told reporters.

On Saturday, the decision was announced by the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO after a meeting in Krakwo, Poland. “Thrilled to announce! Ahmedabad has just been declared India’s first #WorldHeritage city by @UNESCO,” tweeted Ruchira Kamboj, India’s permanent representative to UNESCO.

“For over 600 years, Ahmedabad has stood for peace, as a landmark city where Mahatma Gandhi began India’s freedom struggle. It has stood for unity with its elegant carvings in its Hindu and Jain temples as well as standing as one of the finest examples of Indo-Islamic architecture and Hindu Muslim art. And beyond this, it epitomizes the United Nation’s objective of sustainable development as it accelerates in its development,” she said during Ahmedabad’s inscription.

Founded by emperor Ahmed Shah, the 606-year-old walled city of Ahmedabad was chosen over Mumbai and Delhi during the nominations last year. It has 26 ASI-protected structures, hundreds of ‘pols’ or neighbourhoods that capture the essence of community living and numerous sites associated with Mahatma Gandhi who lived here from 1915 to 1930. In 2011, UNESCO had featured the city in its tentative list of world heritage cities.

