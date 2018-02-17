Ahmedabad: Dalit activist who set self ablaze dies, probe ordered

The Dalit activist who set himself on fire outside the Patan Collector office on Thursday to protest against alleged delay in allotment of land to Dalits in the district, succumbed to injuries on Friday night.

Calling it a “government murder”, members of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM) on Friday warned authorities in a press release that they will “block” the Ahmedabad-Mehsana highway if those involved in the “murder”of Bhanu Vankar (61) were not identified by 4 pm on Saturday. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe. In a statement on Friday, the CM’s Office said, “Investigations will be carried out in the matter… Chief Secretary of Gujarat will be responsible for the entire investigation. The CM has said that the government will ensure that once the details of the investigations are out, steps will be taken against those responsible.”

Patan police filed an FIR against “unidentified persons” after Congress MLAs Alpesh Thakor, Shailesh Parmar, Naushad Solanki, Chandansih Thakor and Kirit Patel had a meeting with the Patan Collector and SP for more than four hours. RDAM convenor and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani said, “Why is the CM still talking about compensation? Why is there no call for dialogue and to look into the issue? We are asking for our right to land and it is time that the government understood the real issue.”

