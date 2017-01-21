Ahmedabad: Clerk who ‘called’ Deputy CM over liquor law held

The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) Friday arrested a clerk at Gujarat revenue department, days after an audio clip of a conversation purportedly between him and Deputy CM Nitin Patel went viral. While speaking to Patel, the clerk, Gopal Italia (27) , allegedly posed as a policeman and complained about the new prohibition law, saying it only resulted in a hike in liquor prices.

Italia was picked up by DCB officials from Dhandhuka in Ahmedabad district. Police said that after the audio clip went viral, a non-cognizable offence was lodged and an inquiry was initiated.

“After an inquiry, it was found that he (Italia) is not a policeman and such a claim amounts to offence of impersonating as public servant under Section 170 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Following this, we converted the non-cognizable offence into an FIR,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCB) Deepan Bhadran.