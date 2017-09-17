Ahmedabad blasts: Tauseef among those who planted explosives

A team of Gujarat ATS questioned Tauseef a day after he was arrested in Gaya on Thursday. A team of Gujarat ATS questioned Tauseef a day after he was arrested in Gaya on Thursday.

Mohammed Tauseef Khan alias Tausif Pathan alias Mohammed Atik, wanted in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case, was “among those who planted the explosives”, his interrogation has reportedly revealed.

“He was one of the key planners who was in the know of the conspiracy and was physically present at the spot,” an interrogator said.

A team of Gujarat ATS questioned Tauseef a day after he was arrested in Gaya on Thursday. Senior Bihar Police officers also questioned him. Tauseef reportedly answered curtly and did not reveal much. “He dithered on his involvement in the Ahmedabad blasts case. We may need to interrogate him further,” a senior police officer said.

Asked if he confessed to planting explosives, the police officer said: “We were not able to get a direct answer. But we have enough leads to prove that he was among those who planted explosives during the 2008 blasts.”

An Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch officer added: “Tauseef was involved in the entire scheme of things for the blasts. He was a committed member of SIMI and involved in supervision of conspiracy meetings, preparation and execution of the blasts”.

A senior Bihar Police officer said notes seized from Tauseef showed “coded expressions in English on the type of arms, geographical routes and ways to dodge security agencies”.

“His interrogation revealed that he slipped away from Gaya for some time after the Mahabodhi temple blasts in 2013. Since Tauseef was close to IM chief Yasin Bhatkal, his role in the Gaya blasts can be looked into.”

