Ahmedabad blasts case: Crime branch gets 11 days’ remand of Yasin Bhatkal, Haddi

Indian Mujahideen chief Yasin Bhatkal (File) Indian Mujahideen chief Yasin Bhatkal (File)

A metropolitan court on Saturday sent alleged Indian Mujahideen terrorists Mohammed Ahmed Siddibapa alias Yasin Bhatkal and his accomplice Asadulla Akhtar alias Haddi to 11 days’ police remand in connection with the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts. The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) has brought the duo from Delhi on transfer warrant for interrogation. Seeking their remand, the DCB stated that the accused were “hardcore fanatic” hiding important information. “They are not cooperating with the police investigation and therefore, their custody is required,” the application stated.

According to the DCB, both the accused had gone to Pakistan and “got trained in terror camps for 50 days and remained in contact with ISI. An investigation is needed to prove who were the members of ISI and how did they got in touch with them.” According to the DCB, the accused “are active members of banned organisation SIMI and its avatar Indian Mujahideen.”

