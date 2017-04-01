Ahmedabad 2008 serial blasts: 12-day police custody for Yasin, Assadulla

Indian Mujaheedin terrorist Yasin Bhatkal and his accomplice Asadullah alias Haddi being brought to Ahmedabad by the crime branch in transfer warrant from Tihar jail in Delhi on Friday morning. (PTI Photo) Indian Mujaheedin terrorist Yasin Bhatkal and his accomplice Asadullah alias Haddi being brought to Ahmedabad by the crime branch in transfer warrant from Tihar jail in Delhi on Friday morning. (PTI Photo)

Prime accused Yasin Bhatkal behind the 2008 serial terror blasts at Ahmedabad that killed 56 people and injured 150 others, was on Saturday remanded in police custody for 12 days. Yasin was sent to the police custody by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate A S Vyas along with co-accused Assadulla Akhtar after they were produced in the court. The two were brought to the city yesterday by the state’s Crime Branch on a transit remand from Delhi’s Tihar jail.

The police sought the duo in 14-day remand, saying the two were not cooperating with the investigators.

The police said Bhatkal and Akhtar are linked to the banned outfits SIMI and Indian Mujahideen and needed to be interrogated about their own involvement in the blasts conspiracy as well as that of others, police said.

As many as 56 people were killed and 150 others were injured as 18 blasts ripped through Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008. The Crime Branch has filed charge sheet against 77 people in the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now