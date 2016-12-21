Ahmedabad: 13-year-old girl kidnapped, sold, raped for five months

Banaskantha police on Tuesday rescued a 13-year-old girl from three persons who had allegedly bought her from a human-trafficking gang. The victim, a native of Udaipur, was kept in a makeshift structure on a farm land for five months and repeatedly raped, said police on Tuesday.

Police said they rescued the girl from Manpura village in the district following a tip-off and arrested six persons in this connection. The girl came to Rupapura village in the district as a farm labourer and was allegedly kidnapped five months ago by Mukeshbhai Vadi, resident of Idar, Kantibhai Makwana, resident of Danta and Vishnu Thakor ,who hails from Chansma taluka of Patan district.

After a few days, the victim was allegedly sold to one Khodabhai Thakor, a resident of Manpura, for Rs 80,000, police said, adding, two other people Gyanjibhai Thakor and Ranuba Thakor, both from the same village, were also part of the deal.

Police said the girl was confined to a makeshift structure at the farm and she was raped repeatedly. According to police, the girl was rescued following tip off Monday night. All the six accused have been arrested.

The accused have been booked for rape, kidnapping, wrongful confinement, human trafficking among other charges under the IPC. The sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been added to the FIR, following a complaint lodged girl’s father, who is also a farm labourer. Police said that the family had been searching for the girl for five months and had lodged a missing complain with Sihori police station, Banaskantha. The police officers said the accused are involved in some other similar cases.