Ahmed Patel’s win has rejuvenated Congress, says Goa unit chief

Congress leader Ahmed Patel’s “historic” victory in the Rajya Sabha poll in Gujarat has “rejuvenated” the Congress party, Goa state unit president Shantaram Naik said in Panaji on Wednesday. “I would say that the victory of Ahmed Patel is historic. For the last several days, they (Congress MLAs in Gujarat) withstood the gimmicks of the BJP,” Naik told reporters.

Patel retained his Rajya Sabha seat in the dramatic election, results of which were announced late night by the Election Commission. “Patel’s victory has rejuvenated the Congress party across the country,” he said.

Referring to the 75th anniversary of Quit India movement, Naik said, “It was the Congress which had been at the forefront of Quit India movement. In contrast, the party which is in power in Goa and rest of the country always colluded with the British…They have no right to teach us anything on freedom or on running the country. The BJP leaders should understand that their ancestors had betrayed the country”.

