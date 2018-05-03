Ahmed Patel Writes to PM Modi: Land for bullet train not being acquired as per laid rules

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, Ahmed Patel. Express Photo by Anil Sharma. Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, Ahmed Patel. Express Photo by Anil Sharma.

Claiming that “rules and procedures” were not being followed while acquiring land for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, Ahmed Patel, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to ensure that land acquistion law passed by the Parliament in 2013 is implemented in “letter and spirit’’ while acquiring land from the farmers for the project.

In a letter sent to the Prime Minister on Tuesday, Patel wrote that “any deviation from the 2013 land Act will result in grave injustice to the farmers and farm labourers of Gujarat’’. “Our objective is not to obstruct the project the government is undertaking. But in the process of building a bullet train, we cannot bulldoze the constitutional rights of farmers,” Patel wrote, adding that he has been receiving complaints from farmers’ representatives alleging that the rules and procedures under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013, are not being adhered to.

“It is extremely unfortunate that Gujarat government is conducting this entire exercise under a diluted version of the 2013 Land Act, passed subsequently by the Gujarat Assembly, which in effect runs contrary to the law passed by the Parliament. Under the Gujarat government’s regulations, the need for mandatory consent of farmers and social impact assessment has been done away with… By doing away with these processes, I am afraid that the entire land acquisition process may descend down to mere tokenism,” he wrote.

Stating that farmers have opposed the land acquisition process with the officials of the NHSRC (National High Speed Rail Corporation), which is executing the Rs 1.08 lakh crore bullet train project, Patel wrote that the acquisition authorities were holding meetings and consultation with farmers barely at a day’s notice and without adequate publicity. “This defeats the very purpose of the consultation process, the objective of which is to educate the farmers about the impact of the project and their rights available under the Act’’, Patel added.

Patel demanded that the farmers be given sufficient time for consultation in the acquisition process. The Congress leader’s letter to the PM comes in the backdrop of Japan asking the Indian government to solve the land issue “immediately” in order to meet the 2013 deadline. It is to be noted that the high speed rail project is being implemented with the help of Japanese aid and technology. The country’s first bullet train will cover the Ahmedabad-Mumbai stretch in under three hours. The train will halt at 12 stations, of which eight will be in Gujarat.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that the “stakeholders’ meetings”, organised by the NHSRC in several towns of Gujarat, have witnessed protests by farmers who say that the government has not been clear about the compensation package.

The NHSRC has to acquire over 850 hectares of land in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Dadra & Nagar Haveli (UT), with a majority of land to be acquired from Gujarat (612.17 ha). So far, the corporation has acquired nearly one hectare of land in Mumbai.

