Ahmed Patel on Rajya Sabha polls: Confident of winning comfortably in tomorrow’s election

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel arrives at the Neejanand resort. (Source: Express Photo) Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel arrives at the Neejanand resort. (Source: Express Photo)

Ahead of Tuesday’s Rajya Sabha election in Gujarat, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel expressed confidence that he has the numbers to chart a comfortable victory and return for a sixth term. He also warned members of the Congress against cross-voting. “If anyone cross votes tomorrow, they will face action from party or even disqualification,” Patel said.

Accusing the BJP of engineering defections, Patel accused the party of threatening and applying pressure on the families of the 44 MLAs staying at the Neejanand resort near Anand town in Ahmedabad. Speaking to reports outside the resort, Patel said: “Unfortunate that BJP has forced us to keep MLAs huddled. BJP has threatened and pressurised families of 44 MLAs but they remain committed to the Congress.”

Patel claimed that he now has the support of the two NCP MLAs from Gujarat. “I just got the message that they have announced support and will issue a whip as well,” he said.

Sources in the Congress told The Indian Express that as many as two MLAs staying at the resort have threatened to quit the party.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Bharatsinh Solanki claimed the BJP MLAs will cross vote tomorrow. “We are confident of cross voting from the BJP tomorrow,” he said.

