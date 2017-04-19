Find ways to ensure azaan doesn’t disturb others, says Ahmed Patel

Gujrarat Congress leader Ahmed Patel. (Photo by Praveen Jain) Gujrarat Congress leader Ahmed Patel. (Photo by Praveen Jain)

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Tuesday said mosques should work out a mechanism to ensure that any call to prayer using loudspeakers does not disturb others. Patel, political secretary to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, said azaan is “necessary for namaz”, but loudspeakers should not be used in such a way that others are disturbed. However, he added that he was not of the view that mosques should stop using loudspeakers.

“I am not saying that. They should work it out in such a way that other people are not disturbed. For instance, in a 1 km radius there are five-six mosques. Ek azaan khatam nahin hoti hai, dusri ho jaati hain. Phir teesri (Before one azaan ends, another begins. Then a third)…. In Ramzan also, calls are given in the morning to remind the faithful of the time for starting roza… it is not necessary to say it three-four times. You can say it just once,” he told The Indian Express.

Asked how it would be ensured that others are not disturbed, he said: “There is modern technology…. In fact, people who offer namaz have applications now on their mobile phones with azaan clocks. The timings are fixed. There are watches. In remote areas, where there is only one mosque and where people live scattered and people do not have access to all that…there you use loudspeakers.”

Adding that he will fight those who oppose “something which is compulsory in religion,” he said: “But those things which are not compulsory and which could cause disturbance to others…. we should work out in such a way so others are not disturbed.”

Earlier in the day, he tweeted: “Azaan is an essential ingredient for namaz. In today’s day of modern technology, loudspeakers aren’t.”

