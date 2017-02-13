Ahmed Patel criticises Modi over ‘horoscope’ remarks

Gujrarat Congress leader Ahmed Patel. (File photo. Praveen Jain) Gujrarat Congress leader Ahmed Patel. (File photo. Praveen Jain)

Joining the chorus of Congress leaders, Ahmed Patel has come down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s horoscope (dossiers) remarks, saying his party was not afraid of such threats. Addressing a ‘Janvedna Sammelan’ and later a press conference yesterday at Ankleshwar town, about 90 kms from here, Patel said, “The party is not afraid of such full of arrogance threats.” He claimed that the outcome of Assembly elections in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab will reveal that BJP’s days are numbered. Under fire from the Opposition over his “raincoat” barb at his predecessor Manmohan Singh in Parliament, Modi at a poll rally in Haridwar had recently asked the Congress to hold its tongue and show regard to the dignity of language.

“I tell Congress leaders to hold their tongue or else I have their entire horoscope. I do not want to give up dignity of words and conduct but if you speak nonsense, your past will chase you, your misdeeds, your sins will chase you,” Modi had said.

Dubbing November 8, 2016, as “black day”, Patel said demonetisation reflects the economic “anarchy” imposed on the country because of which businesses have been shut, massive job losses have happened and the common man has suffered immense hardships.

“The government is accountable for the daily hardships faced by people. Over 120 deaths that have taken place because of people having to stand in long queues to withdraw their own money, this national tragedy has happened because of the wrong policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Patel, the political secretary of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, alleged.

It will take time for normalisation of the situation on the economy front due to demonetisation, which has resulted in closure of large number of MSMEs across the country and rendering a large number of people unemployed, he said.

Referring to Modi’s campaigns like ‘Clean India’, ‘Digital India’, ‘Startup India’ among others, he alleged that the PM is interested in marketing his own image while pointing out that the river Ganga remains uncleaned.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee’s former president Arjun Modhwadia and former Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Tushar Chaudhary also criticised the Modi-led government’s economic policies.