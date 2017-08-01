‘Ahmed Patel contesting as MP, not as Sonia’s political secretary’

AICC General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File Photo) AICC General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File Photo)

The desertion of its MLAs in Gujarat ahead of Rajya Sabha polls having cast a shadow on Ahmed Patel’s re-election bid, the Congress Monday sought to shield party chief Sonia Gandhi from the polls that have now become unpredictable. Patel is the political secretary to the Congress president.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said Sonia should not be dragged into the elections as Patel is not contesting the Rajya Sabha elections in his capacity as political secretary to the AICC president.

“Some mediapersons are, unfortunately — I do not know knowingly or unknowingly — are every time mentioning Ahmed Patel as political secretary of the Congress president, thereby unnecessarily involving the Congress president. Let me make it clear that Patel is not contesting there as political secretary of the Congress president,” he said.

“He is one of the seniormost members of Parliament — both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha — in particular Rajya Sabha. So he is the Congress party candidate. Please make it clear. I do not want you to involve the name of Sonia Gandhi every time you talk of Patel.” Azad also said Patel would easily win by a margin of 10-15 votes.

