Ahead of wheat sowing season, Punjab to provide 2.80 lakh quintal of subsidised seeds to famers

The wheat sowing season will begin from the second week of November. (Photo for representation) The wheat sowing season will begin from the second week of November. (Photo for representation)

Ahead of the wheat sowing season, which will kick off from the second week of November, the Punjab agriculture department will distribute 2.80 lakh quintal of subsidised and certified seeds to farmers. The government has already started promoting certain wheat varieties in the “Kisan Melas”, which are being organised across the state.

The subsidy will entail a cost of Rs 28 crores to the state exchequer, but the government is yet to clear the amount. Around 35 lakh hectares is under wheat cultivation in Punjab.

The agriculture ministry will give a subsidy of Rs 1,000 per quintal, which means a farmer will be able to procure the seeds at Rs 1,600. Presently, per quintal of seed costs between Rs 2,600 to 2,700.

The subsidy will be provided on HD 3086, HD 2967, PWD 725, PWD 677 and Wh 1105 variety of seeds. Out of these, the most popular varieties are HD 3086 and HD 2967 as both have been tested successfully in neighbouring Haryana and have been recommended by the Punjab Agriculture University.

The HD 2967 variety, which was introduced for trials in Punjab a few years back, covers 65-70 per cent of the area under wheat cultivation. But, now the department wants to replace it with the HD 3086 variety and plans to use it in more areas. Though HD 3086 was also in huge demand last year, the seeds ran out of stock early due to less multiplication last season.

“This year we are expecting to cover several lakh hectares under HD 3086,” said director of Punjab agriculture department Dr JS Bains. He said that replacement of a seed variety after a certain period was must as prolonged usage made it prone to diseases. Bains said the HD 3086 variety would lead to a yield of 23 quintal per acre, which was more than HD 2967.

“We will give Rs 1,000 subsidy per quintal of seed. This will help the small and marginal farmers because the rate of wheat seed is Rs 2,600 to 2,700 per quintal presently,” Bains said, adding that all government agencies, including Punjab Seed Corporation (PUNSEED), National Seed Corporation, KRIBHCO, would provide the seeds to the agriculture department.

“We are giving preference to the farmers with one and two hectares of land, but others can also apply. If we are left with any seed, a draw of lots will be conducted for the medium and big farmers, ” Bains said. Explaining the logic behind the decision, the director said wheat seed are replaced after every three years and as there were around 9-10 lakhs small and marginal farmers in Punjab, the state would need 3 lakh quintal of subsidised seeds every year.

PUNSSED Managing Director (MD) Dr Sutantar Kumar Airi said farmers would have to make the full payment first and only then the subsidy amount would be deposited in their accounts. He said they would provide 68,500 quintal of seeds to the agriculture department and around 80 per cent would be of HD 3086 and HD 2967 varieties. “We are also checking the dealers who are involved in distributing fake seeds,” he said.

