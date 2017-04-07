Ahead of RK Nagar bypoll, I-T raids state health minister, key faces close to AIADMK-Sasikala faction

Interestingly, IT raids are happening two days after the Central Crime Branch of Chennai city police arrested the Managing Director of a leading real estate firm. C Vijaybaskar (L) and R Sarathkumar (R). Interestingly, IT raids are happening two days after the Central Crime Branch of Chennai city police arrested the Managing Director of a leading real estate firm. C Vijaybaskar (L) and R Sarathkumar (R).

With hardly five days left for the R K Nagar bypoll in North Chennai, Income Tax officials launched searches on several premises belonging to Tamil Nadu health minister C Vijayabaskar and top officials and leaders close to AIADMK (Amma), the official faction of V K Sasikala. A senior IT official said the raids started at 6am in 25 places including the official residence of the minister and at least 10 premises at Pudukottai, his native district have now been extended to a total of 35 places across the state.

Although I-T sources refused to reveal the exact reason for the raid, a source said it was his alleged role in the cash distribution for AIADMK (AMMA) candidate TTV Dinakaran, nephew of AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala, in RK Nagar constituency that led to the raid. Bypoll is to be held on April 12.

IT sources said they are also searching the premises of actor and All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi leader R Sarathkumar, former AIADMK legislator Chitlapakkam Rajendran and vice-chancellor of Dr MGR Medical University S Geethalakshmi, one such Tamil Nadu VCs facing series of corruption allegations and known for her close links with AIADMK official faction.

Interestingly, IT raids are happening two days after the Central Crime Branch of Chennai city police arrested the Managing Director of a leading real estate firm. The firm had surprised many in the sector by commissioning maximum projects during a period when the real estate sector was facing a slow down and leading players had slowed down or cancelled their projects.

A senior official said real estate firm MD’s arrest has had a political significance as it was the suspicious transactions and investments of the same company that made the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa to deny the former power Minister Natham Viswanathan a seat in his home turf Natham constituency during last general elections. Viswanathan is now holding a key position at the O Panneerselvam faction.

“An intelligence report sought by Jayalalithaa before the elections nailed Viswanathan for his alleged role in the real estate firm and investments that came to the firm from south east asian countries,” he said.

In the wake of AIADMK official faction’s allegation that BJP at the Centre is using the Election Commission to help Panneerselvam faction in R K Nagar bypoll, sources in state and central intelligence agencies said it may be accidental that I-T raids on AIADMK minister has come a day after the arrest of real estate firm MD who allegedly funded Panneerselvam faction.

Moreover, actor Sarathkumar’s premises is being raided a day after he met AIADMK (Amma) candidate Dinakaran in RK Nagar and extended support.

“Vijayabaskar also was in the target of central agencies as he was the key face that coordinated the stay of AIADMK MLAs at Kuvathur resort before the Edappadi K Palaniswami government had proved the majority in the assembly,” said a senior official.

