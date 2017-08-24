Ahead of Ram Rahim verdict, 5,000 cops deployed, entry-exit points sealed: DGP

Police preparations at Sirsa ahead of the verdict in the case of Dera Sacha Sauda head. (Source: Express Photo) Police preparations at Sirsa ahead of the verdict in the case of Dera Sacha Sauda head. (Source: Express Photo)

GEARING UP for the upcoming verdict in the rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday threw a blanket of khaki over the city. Tajender Singh Luthra, the Chandigarh Director General of Police, said, “Around 5,000 policemen will be on duty from Wednesday evening onwards and will remain on duty for three days from now. Apart from the police force of UT, a standby team of policemen is also preserved. The police teams have been given directions for their deployment in the city.”

The DGP said all entry and exit points of the city have been sealed and outside vehicles moving in Chandigarh would be checked thoroughly. “Since it is reported that around 1 lakh Dera followers have reached Panchkula, the sensitivity of Chandigarh city has increased now and being a sensitive zone, we are making adequate arrangements for maintaining law and order here,” informed the DGP.

“All those sensitive locations, where there is a possibility of clash, we have made adequate arrangements for videography. A team of videographers will be present around the city and for better vigil, the police force will also be using drones,” he said. “We are in touch with the Dera followers who are in Chandigarh and they have been asked not to create any nuisance in the city. Section 144 is already imposed on the city and if any doubtful gathering is reported, appropriate action will be taken,” added the DGP.

Speaking on the temporary jail created at Sector 16 cricket stadium, the DGP said, “Those found creating nuisance in Chandigarh will be held and taken to Sector 16 cricket stadium which has been created as temporary jail and all those facilities provided to the inmates in jail will be the same there, too. We are also in coordination with the stadium authorities and our police teams will ensure that there is no harm to the cricket pitch of the stadium.”

