Ahead of Ram Rahim case verdict, Haryana reserves 100 beds at Panchkula civil hospital

The Haryana health department has reserved 100 beds at the Panchkula civil hospital, officials said on Wednesday, two days ahead of the verdict in a rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmit Ram Rahim Singh. The health authorities said they have deputed additional staff and doctors in Panchkula civil hospital. The Haryana health department has already sent a communication to its counterparts in Chandigarh to remain alert.

VK Bansal, civil surgeon, Panchkula, told Chandigarh Newsline on Wednesday that 100 beds have been reserved at the hospital and 30 ambulances too have been stationed in Panchkula. “We have made all the arrangements in Panchkula. We are geared up to tackle any situation. We have made a burn unit at the Emergency hall of the hospital. We have kept 40 stretchers and 20 wheelchairs reserved as well. The ambulance will be deployed as per the need,” said Bansal.

According to the health officials, specialists including orthopedics, will remain available round-the-clock at the hospital on Thursday and Friday to meet any situation. The Haryana health department has already asked its Chandigarh counterpart to keep 10 beds reserved at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16. The Chandigarh health department also has alerted all its hospitals in the city.

The Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, and Mohali health authorities too have said that in the wake of court verdict, the department has put all the medical staff on alert and they are prepared to tackle any situation.

Bansal also said the health department has also ordered cancellation of leaves of doctors in the wake of the verdict. The civil hospital on Tuesday had announced four nodal officers who will coordinate with different authorities from the hospitals.

