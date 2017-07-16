Ahead of presidential polls, UP ATS conducts mock drill inside Uttar Pradesh assembly building

The entry on old passes has been disallowed, and people with bonafide passes are only allowed to enter. At least 109 CCTV cameras have been made functional, so as to increase the vigil.(Source: PTI photo) The entry on old passes has been disallowed, and people with bonafide passes are only allowed to enter. At least 109 CCTV cameras have been made functional, so as to increase the vigil.(Source: PTI photo)

Ahead of the voting for the presidential poll on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad on Sunday conducted a mock drill within the limits of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature building for any possible loopholes in security. Apart from the ATS commandoes, Uttar Pradesh Police personnel and fire brigade staff were also spotted in the UP Legislature. “A mock drill is being conducted to cater to any emergency-like situation and evacuate people during the crictical hour. Apart from this, the mock drill will also enable us to plug possible loopholes in the security apparatus (if any),” SSP, ATS, Umesh Kumar Srivastava told reporters.

The UP Police had already put in place anti-sabotage measures apart from sounding a high alert as the ATS started recording statements of employees of the Assembly in connection with the recovery of PETN (Pentaerythritol tetranitrate) explosive earlier this week. On Saturday, officials of the ATS questioned and recorded statements of 15 people who were present or were on duty in the premises of the Assembly at the time of recovery of PETN on July 12.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Anand Kumar had earlier told reporters that all the anti-sabotage measures have been put in place, apart from sounding a high alert. “As immediate measures, Quick Response Teams, ATS and additional PAC personnel have been deployed in the UP Legislature. Apart from this, security audit of the entire Assembly complex is being done. An integrated security plan is being deliberated upon, which will ensure effective liasion with Sachivalaya Suraksha Dal,” Kumar said.

The entry on old passes has been disallowed, and people with bonafide passes are only allowed to enter. At least 109 CCTV cameras have been made functional, so as to increase the vigil. ATS sources said three teams of ATS will remain posted in the complex.

