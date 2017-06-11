Ahead of polls, Sukhu to remain PCC chief, Virbhadra Singh party’s face

Virbhadra Singh (File Photo) Virbhadra Singh (File Photo)

Ahead of Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) election, the Congress high command Saturday decided to continue with Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu as PCC president but let Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh be the face of the election and lead the party to both civic body and state assembly polls. The development comes after AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi summoned the two feuding leaders to Delhi and asked them to devise a two-way mechanism for coordination between the government and the party to counter BJP’s plans for SMC –- which had long remained the Congress’ citadel till 2012 when CPM gained control.

Though the elections are being held on a non-party basis, BJP is way ahead of the ruling Congress as far as preparations for the upcoming poll are concerned. The Congress party is aiming to exploit the BJP’s internal leadership tussle, wrong choice of candidates and rebellion at certain wards to make its gains in the upcoming polls.

“In the past four years, the Congress cadres have got mobilised so well that we will be in a position to deflate BJP’s victory in the Delhi Municipal Corporation polls.This will later have an impact on the state Assembly polls .The Congress was in very strong position in Shimla and will definitely form the next MC,” said Sukhu, after his meeting in Delhi on Friday.

Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary Ahmad Patel and AICC general secretary Ambika Soni were also present during Friday’s meeting. The party Saturday also sent a stern warning to all rebels to retire from the contest within next 24 hours in favour of the offically backed candidates. “We will not give any concession after expiry of the deadline. Discipline will be maintained at all costs. The party was in a winning position. Hence, no leniency will be shown to the rebels,” said Naresh Chauhan, chairman of Himachal Congress media cell.

Cong deputes 100 leaders including two ministers

The Congress party Saturday also released a list of 100 Congress leaders including two ministers, six chief parliamentary secretaries and 10 MLAs in-charge of all wards. Former ministers, ex-MLAs and chairmen/vice-chairmen of several PSUs have also been called for campaigns ahead of the polls. Sukhu also said that Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh will himself campaign in the polls. “I will also be accompanying the chief minister in some poll meetings. Everybody will work in complete cohesion,” he said.

