Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, Hardik Patel to take out ‘march for justice’

Alleging police atrocities on members of the Patidar community, quota agitation leader Hardik Patel and 50 of his supporters got their heads tonsured and also took out a “Nyaya Yatra (march for justice)” from Botad village in Gujarat on Sunday.

Hardik’s move came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled two-day visit to Gujarat from Monday to attend the annual general meeting of the African Development Bank and other programmes. “This is a mark of protest against the atrocities police have committed on the Patidar community, the Dalits and others. Mundan karavine ame sunvala utarya chhe (We have observed the custom of sunvala by having our heads tonsured). From here, we are also embarking on a day-long Nayaya Yatra,” said Hardik.

