Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, BJP launches phase II of ‘Hisab Maange Himachal’

TWO DAYS before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Himachal Pradesh to lay foundation stone for AIIMS at Bilaspur and hold a rally there, the BJP Sunday kicked off the second phase of its ‘Hisab Maange Himachal’ campaign – exhorting the people to seek accountability of the government for “mafia raj, corruption, women safety and apathy towards the state’s development.”

The party also released two video series – ‘Vidhayak Ji Jawab do’ and ‘Main Hoon Himachal’, which targets the Congress government in the state over its failure in checking drug mafia, the rape and murder case of a minor girl at Kotkhai, the murder of forest guard Hoshiar Singh (both being probed by CBI), unemployment issue and non-utilisation of Central funding. One of the videos shows family members of the Kotkhai victim alleging apathy on part of the police and government. Several other people are also seen speaking out against the government.

Addressing a joint press conference, former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal said public anger was seen on the streets during BJP’s 100-rally plan against Mafia raj and outreach campaigns such as parivartan rath yatra, jan-sampark abhiyan and Dalit Swabhiwan sammelans.

The Prime Minister’s rally in Bilaspur would be the “last jolt” to the Congress as the people were prepared to mark the end of the congress era in the state. The PM will lay foundation stone of two more projects: IIIT in Una and a steel plant at Kandrori in Kangra. “Since NDA took over at the Centre, Himachal Pradesh has got liberal funding and raining of projects like 66 National Highways for which the government failed to prepare DPRs despite Rs 332 crore given for this purpose, restoration of special category status for the state to get funds in ratio of 90:10 (grant and loan), enhanced allocation under 14th finance commission. Yet the state government tried to block the projects either by delaying land transfers or not preparing DPRs,” he alleged.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Cabinet Minister Thavar Chand Gehlot, BJP state affairs in-charge Mangal Pandey, MP Anurag Thakur and state BJP president Satpal Satti were also present.

