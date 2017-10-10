Ahead of panchayat polls, BJP to organise ‘padyatras’ in West Bengal

Speaking to The Indian Express, state BJP vice-president Biswapriya Roy Chowdhury said: “Our aim is to reach out to as many people as possible with these padyatras. (Express Photo) Speaking to The Indian Express, state BJP vice-president Biswapriya Roy Chowdhury said: “Our aim is to reach out to as many people as possible with these padyatras. (Express Photo)

The state BJP unit has decided to take out “padyatras” across the state on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, ahead of next year’s Panchayat polls. The decision to take out the padyatras, as part of the BJP’s national campaign ‘Run for Unity’, was taken at a party meeting held on Sunday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, state BJP vice-president Biswapriya Roy Chowdhury said: “Our aim is to reach out to as many people as possible with these padyatras. It is a great way to connect with the masses, and a big padyatra will be taken out from Swami Vivekananda’s ancestral house in North Kolkata on October 31. Relatively smaller padyatras will be taken out in every district by our district and block-level leaders and workers.”

Central party leaders such as Kailash Vijayvargiya will flag off the padyatra in Kolkata. State party leaders, district observers and district presidents will be pulled in to take charge of the padyatras. “We want to start our Panchayat poll campaign through this activity. There are speculations that the state government will hold panchayat polls early next year. If that is the case, then we have three to four months for preparations. We do not want to waste time, and our workers will hit the streets once the festive season ends,” said a BJP leader on condition of anonymity.

Corruption, the unrest in Darjeeling and lack of industry in Bengal are some of the key issues the party will highlight during its campaign.

