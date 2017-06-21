Ahead of Modi-Trump meet, work on joint statement begins

PM Narendra Modi will meet US President Donald Trump later this week. (File Photo) PM Narendra Modi will meet US President Donald Trump later this week. (File Photo)

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with the US President Donald Trump, New Delhi and Washington have started working on a “joint statement” and a “fact-sheet” which is expected to capture the outcome of the discussions between the leaders. Sources said that the statement will cover all broad aspects of the Indo-US relationship over the last decade and a half.

The last couple of joint statements, especially between Modi and President Barack Obama, have been quite expansive — one of them was titled “Chalein Saath Saath”. In a bid to work on the divergences as well as to articulate the convergences, Foreign Secretary, S Jaishankar will head for Washington DC this week, before Modi reaches the US on Saturday. This is quite unusual since the Foreign secretary normally travels with the PM.

The Prime Minister will reach Washington DC on Saturday evening (Sunday morning, according to IST), after his half-a-day visit to Portugal.

Modi is scheduled to meet top business executives on June 25. At the meeting, it is expected that American firms may announce business expansion plans in India, whereas Indian companies may announce similar plans for the US. The meeting gains significance as Trump’s “America First” policy and Modi’s “Make in India” and his objective to transform India economically appear to be at odds.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App