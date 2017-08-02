Ahead of Lok Sabha bypoll, government relief for Gurdaspur sugar farmers

Representational Image. Representational Image.

Ahead of the Gurdaspur parliamentary bypoll, the Congress government in state has released Rs 21.5 crore to two cooperative sugar mills in Gurdaspur district to clear outstanding payments to farmers. However, sugar farmers in other districts of the state are still to be paid Rs 88 crore in similar dues, which have been pending for almost four months. The decision will benefit around 8,000 sugar farmers in Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency.

Gurdaspur parliamentary seat had fallen vacant after the death of its sitting BJP MP Vinod Khanna.

