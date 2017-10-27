Ahead of Kamal Haasan’s ‘tell all’ on Nov 7, here are his recent political statements

Veteran Tamil actor Kamal Haasan will “tell all” on November 7, which also marks his birthday (Express Photo/File) Veteran Tamil actor Kamal Haasan will “tell all” on November 7, which also marks his birthday (Express Photo/File)

Amid speculation that Kamal Haasan can announce his entry into politics any moment, the veteran Tamil actor Thursday said he will make a big announcement — or “tell all”— on November 7, which, incidentally, is his birthday. The actor’s recent statements against the state and central governments and his meetings with the Delhi and Kerala chief ministers, Arvind Kejriwal and Pinarayi Vijayan, respectively, have had his fans making conjectures about his political affiliations.

In an article titled “Be prepared… will tell all on November 7” in a Tamil magazine, Haasan dropped broad hints of a politcal debut saying he will announce a strategy to mobilise the youth force, which is “waiting to be coordinated”. “I can see that a youth force is waiting. The requirement and duty for me to coordinate them has come… I am going to announce a way of seamless communication with them on November 7,” Haasan wrote. He welcomed those who want to do something for Tamil Nadu as a “duty” and not as a “sacrifice”.

Haasan also weighed in when the debate on playing national anthem in cinema halls was in the spotlight once again this week. “Do not force or test my patriotism at various random places,” he said in an apparent attack on the Centre. Taking to Twitter, he drew a comparison between the Supreme Court’s directive and Singapore — which he said is called “benevolent dictatorship” by some critics— where national anthem is played every day at midnight.

Reacting to the Mersal row, he had said criticism should be countered with a “logical response”. In a tweet on October 20, Haasan said, “Mersal was certified. Dont re-censor it . Counter criticism with logical response. Dont silence critics. India will shine when it speaks.” The state BJP unit had objected to scenes which mocked the Centre’s schemes, including the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Digital India.

On Independence Day this year, Haasan targeted the AIADMK and DMK parties on Twitter for being corrupt. Demanding Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswamy’s resignation, the actor tweeted, “If one state’s CM should resign for a mishap and corruption under his govt. how come no party calls for resignation in Tamil Nadu. Enough crimes done.” His tweet was seen as a reaction to the Congress’ demand for the resignation of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, following the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy.

He had previously also apologised for supporting the Centre’s demonetisation drive. “I owe it to the people to apologise for supporting the plan in a hurry,” he had written. “Many of my comrades and some people who understand economics called me and criticised me for my views. Later I consoled myself saying that while the plan was good, there may have been some problems with implementation.”

“If the PM accepts his mistake without being adamant, then one more salaam is waiting for him from me. The sign of a good leader is when they can rectify their mistakes and more importantly when the can accept they made a mistake. Gandhi was able to do it, today also it is possible,” he had added.

