Ahead of Ivanka Trump’s visit, Hyderabad police gets rid of beggars from city streets

Policemen engaged in shifting beggars.

Ahead of Ivanka Trump’s visit to Hyderabad to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit at the end of this month, the city Police has launched a massive drive to remove beggars from the streets, saying “these acts are dangerous to the safety of the vehicular traffic and public in general”.

Hundreds of foreign delegates are expected to attend the summit to be held at Hitec City from November 28 to 30, and the Telangana Government which wants Hyderabad to be seen as a global capital, is keen on ensuring that no beggars are seen around.

On Wednesday, nearly 400 beggars were taken away from Goshamahal area and lodged at the rehabilitation centre at Chanchalguda Jail. “As per instructions of Police Commissioner M Mahender Reddy to make the city beggar-free, we have shifted those in our area to rehabilitation centre,” said Goshamahal ACP Narender Reddy.

“Some beggars argued that we were taking their freedom to live anywhere they want but we told them it was for their own good because they are going to the rehab centre where they will be taken care of,” an official said. About 6,000 beggars in the city would be shifted to rehab centres and shelters for homeless.

Hyderabad Police had conducted a similar operation when Bill Clinton visited in 2000. Officials said US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka may do some sightseeing. She will also interact with entrepreneurs. The five-day World Telugu Conference is also going to be held from December 15 which would be attended by hundreds of NRIs.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner M Mahender Reddy banned begging on city streets through a prohibitory order issued Tuesday. The prohibitory order would be in force till January 7, 2018.

“It has come to my notice through the public that many beggars are begging alms in an indecent manner. They are also employing children and handicapped persons to solicit or receive alms at the main junctions of the road. Such acts are causing annoyance and awkwardness by exposing in an indecent manner to divert the attention of the vehicular traffic as well as pedestrians and public in general to induce them to give alms. These acts are dangerous to the safety of the vehicular traffic and public in general,” the notification read, adding that begging is prohibited under Section 144 of criminal procedure code 1973 and the order would remain in force for two months.

