Ahead of Himachal assembly polls, a warm-up for CMs past & present

Virbhadra (above) and Dhumal on campaign. Ashwani Sharma Virbhadra (above) and Dhumal on campaign. Ashwani Sharma

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal tells voters of his home district, the wheat-growing Hamirpur, that he wants to celebrate two festivals. On April 9, the day Bhoranj assembly constituency votes, he wants to celebrate Navratras; on April 13, the day of counting, “I will celebrate Baikashi at the booth or sector that polls the highest number of votes for the BJP,” he says at his rallies.

Not far away, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh too is campaigning. At his rally, he makes no mention of the disproportionate assets case against him and dwells rather on work done by his government, while attacking the BJP for divisive politics. It’s his aides who allege a conspiracy by Dhumal to dent “Raja Sahib’s clean image.”

Dhumal and Virbhadra are campaigning extensively for the Bhoranj (SC) bypoll, which follows the death of I D Dhiman, six-time MLA and former BJP minister. The BJP hopes the result will be a steppingstone ahead of assembly elections later this year, while the Congress is keen to dent the BJP bastion. Its list of star campaigners includes Amarinder Singh, fresh from a victory in Punjab. For the BJP, leaders such as MLA Jairam Ram Thakur remind crowds about the 2007 Lok Sabha bypoll in Hamirpur, which set the stage for a BJP victory in the subsequent assembly polls.

Initially, the Congress had fielded Virbhadra loyalist Prem Kaushal but replaced him within 24 hours with Promila Devi. “She won local elections twice from Dhumal’s home panchayat. She is an M Phil and a strong candidate,” says a Congress leader.

The BJP has fielded Dr Anil Dhiman, son of the late MLA. Promila Devi calls it “a battle between an officer and a Congress worker”.

The district has won awards for literacy (84.86 per cent) and child sex ratio (944). In the constituency, women voters outnumber men 38,000 to 37,000.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now