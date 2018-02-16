Maharashtra: Ahead of global investor summit, fiscal managers sound caution

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis formally launched the schemes in Mumbai Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis formally launched the schemes in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis may be going all out to woo industrialists ahead of the three-day global investor summit being organised by the state in Mumbai, but the state’s fiscal managers have sounded a cautionary note. With the Magnetic Maharashtra summit kicking off on February 17, the Fadnavis government has rolled out the red carpet for domestic and foreign investors announcing major policy sops and fiscal incentives in key investment sectors. But the state’s finance department, in an official communication, has sought a review of concessions already granted by the government to industries. “The industries department should be advised to do stock taking about all the concessions granted by the state government for industrial development in the state,” the department has said.

The fiscal outlook of Maharashtra, which is India’s most industrialised state, has worsened, following the burden of the farm loan waiver scheme. If the latest official data released by the state’s accountant general is an indication, the state is staring at its worst ever fiscal and revenue deficit for the financial year ending March 2018. So, just as the government goes all out to woo investors and make the upcoming summit a memorable one, the state’s fiscal managers have suggested a restrained approach.

Targeting fresh investments worth over Rs 10 crore during the summit, the Maharashtra government had on February 6 adopted a slew of industrial promotion policies in key sectors — including defence, aerospace, logistics and data processing, financial services, textiles, gems and jewellers, and battery-powered vehicle industry. Various fiscal and non-fiscal incentives have been announced for these sectors to make them more attractive for the domestic and international investors.

On Wednesday, the government extended the same approach for integrated industrial townships, and integrated residential townships, announcing additional concessions in duties and premiums. The finance department was not in favour of some of the perks, and had argued that these would adversely impact the state’s revenues.

The fiscal managers have now sought an independent exercise to “ascertain the correctness of the state’s approach to incentivise industrial development”. It has asked the industries department to evaluate the industrial growth in the state on account of the concessions extended, and the consequent indirect benefit to the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App