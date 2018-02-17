Ahead of Congress’s plenary session, Rahul Gandhi forms Steering Committee

Rahul Gandhi (Express Photo/ File) Rahul Gandhi (Express Photo/ File)

Rahul Gandhi on Friday set in motion the process of picking a Steering Committee, which replaces the Congress Working Committee (CWC), ahead of the upcoming plenary session. The Committee will meet on Saturday to decide the date and venue of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) plenary. The plenary session, likely to be held before Parliament reconvenes on March 5, will also ratify Rahul’s elevation as Congress president.

All the members of the present Congress Working Committee, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, A K Antony and Ahmed Patel, will be members of the 34-member Steering Committee, along with senior leaders like Digvijaya Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Janardan Dwivedi, Ashok Gehlot, Sushil Kumar Shinde, P Chidambaram, Oscar Fernandes and Anand Sharma.

The decision to replace the CWC, the highest decision-making body in the party, with the Steering Committee comes two months after Rahul took over as Congress president.

