Ahead of civic polls, Captain Amarinder Singh sanctions projects for Jalandhar

With an eye on municipal corporation polls, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who came to Jalandhar for the first time after forming his government, unveiled several development works and announced an immediate grant of Rs 363.43 crore. He also announced various development schemes, including a Rs 1000 crore Asian Development Bank project for ‘canal water for drinking purposes’ where drawing of water directly from the rivers would start instead of depending on tubewells, which could not be used in many places because of the brackish underground water.

The financial crisis faced by his government will not be allowed to obstruct the development of any region, the Chief Minister said, reiterating his commitment to implementing every single promise made to the people of Punjab in the Congress manifesto.

The Rs 346 crore AMRUT scheme also received a shot in the arm, with the state government sanctioning Rs 190 crore for the execution of several critical works under the same. The Chief Minister also gave a Rs 81 crore grant for ongoing works and meeting of liabilities under the urban mission. Besides one-time settlement of property/house tax, the government has also announced one-time settlement of old arrears of water and sewerage charges. Captain Amarinder Singh further disclosed that the work on the establishment of a Directorate of Fire Services at state level had also begun in right earnest.

Reservation of 50 per cent seats for women in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), as well as free of cost homes for homeless people and subsidised houses for economically weaker sections under the Shehri Awaas Yojna were some of the welfare initiatives undertaken by the government for the underprivileged sections of the society, he added. Jalandhar MLAs Sushil Kumar Rinku, Rajinder Beri, Bawa Avtar Singh Henry, and Pargat Singh, as well as MP Santokh Singh, were present with CM. Other included Media Advisor to CM, Raveen Thukral, Special Principal Secretary to CM, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh. Asked about Sidhu mocking former Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia as ‘Lambu, Dabbu’, CM did not censure his minister, and instead said: “Everyone has his own style of speaking. What’s the big deal?”

CM’s grandson makes ‘guest appearance’

CM’s “grandson” Nirvan Singh made a ‘guest appearance’ in Jalandhar at the Congress workers’ meeting at DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology. With everyone curious to know identity of the young Sikh sitting in the front row, he was later revealed as the CM’s grandson.

Nirvan had handled poll campaign of his grandfather on social media, but he has made an appearance at a party function for the first time.

