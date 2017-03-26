Ahead of bypoll for Jayalalithaa seat, Chennai top cop transferred

The Election Commission on Saturday ordered the transfer of Chennai city police commissioner S George, ahead of the April 12 bypoll to the R K Nagar Assembly constituency.

The bypoll was necessitated after the death of J Jayalalithaa.

The poll panel’s decision comes following a memorandum submitted by DMK working president and opposition leader M K Stalin. George, who was known for his close ties with the late Jayalalithaa and AIADMK leadership, was also transferred during the last Assembly elections.

However, he was appointed as commissioner again after the elections.

