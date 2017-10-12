Ahead of BJP Uttar Pradesh executive meeting today: Party office-bearers meet to chalk out agenda

According to sources in the CM office, Adityanath will be present in the meeting throughout the day and will also address the meet to communicate this message to party cadre. According to sources in the CM office, Adityanath will be present in the meeting throughout the day and will also address the meet to communicate this message to party cadre.

BJP state leaders met on Wednesday in Kanpur to chalk out the agenda for Thursday’s state executive meeting. The state executive meet will be held in a college campus where CM Yogi Adityanth, party state president Mahendra Nath Pandey, state in-charge Om Prakash Mathur, national general secretary Arun Singh will be present with be more 400 state executive committee members. It will be first state executive meet after Pandey was appointed state president.

Sources said that a few incidents of protests and dharnas by party leaders and MLAs against the district administration has upset Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior leaders of party organisations. Sources said that the issue could be discussed in meet on Thursday with assurance for better coordination between the government and party cadre.

The BJP state executive meet is also expected to draw up a strategy for the upcoming urban local body elections. According to sources, the party is likely to give shape to several mass contact programmes in view of these elections.

The party could decide on roping in its 312 MLAs and 13 MLCs for the elections.“Party has decided to assign major responsibilities to MLAs and MLCs in the local body elections. As party has its MLAs in every district, they will be given tasks and these tasks is likely to be decided in the state executive meet ,” said a party state office bearer.

Sources said that formula for selection of candidates for upcoming local body elections and cooperative bodies elections could also be decided in the meet. The polls are seen to be a matter of “prestige” for the BJP, according to a party source.

Party leaders avoided interacting with the media after Wednesday meeting. The media is also not allowed to be present during the state executive meet’s inaugural session on Thursday. A press conference is likely to be held only after the meeting.

Sources said in view of the local body polls, party has planned a ‘Vikas Jyoti Utsav’ programme, that will be celebrated in all 653 urban local bodies across the state on October 18. In that programme, party leaders will celebrate Diwali in municipal wards.

They will design rangoli, erect party flags and lit earthen lamps and will highlight the “achievements” of the BJP led government of both the Centre and state. This programme could be finalised in the meet on Thursday. The political resolution will be tabled in the meet in which works of BJP’s governments– both in the Centre and UP – will be praised. Sources said party will review the programmes which were organised as part of Deendayal Upadhyaya centenary celebrations till September 25.

