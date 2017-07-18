Can Karnataka have its own flag? State govt sets up committee to find out

File Photo: Activists in Karnataka protest the releasing of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The unofficial yellow and red ‘state flag’ can be seen. (PTI Photo, File) File Photo: Activists in Karnataka protest the releasing of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The unofficial yellow and red ‘state flag’ can be seen. (PTI Photo, File)

The Karnataka government has formed a committee to look into the legalities of having a separate flag for the state. The nine-member panel was constituted on July 10 by an order of the Kannada and Culture Department following requests from activists for an official state flag — there is already an unofficial yellow and red flag. The committee is tasked with looking into the design of a new one and the legalities of Karnataka having its own flag.

Back in 2012, Karnataka began using an unofficial state flag under the B S Yeddyurappa-led BJP government. After the government authorised its use, it was first hoisted on November 1, the day the state was formed. However, its use was challenged in the Karnataka High Court forcing the government to withdraw its notification allowing for its use.

If the flag is formally introduced in the state, Karnataka will become the second state after Jammu and Kashmir to have its own flag. J&K, which enjoys special powers under Article 370 of the Constitution, adopted its own flag in 2015. Under the Article 144 of the J&K Constitution, the state flag is “red in colour with three equidistant white vertical strips of equal width next to the staff and a white plough in the middle with handle facing the strips”.

