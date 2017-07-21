Ahead of 2018 panchayat polls: BJP lines up cultural, sports events to woo Bengalis

The state BJP has decided to organise cultural and sports activities across the state to woo Bengalis ahead of next year’s Panchayat elections. The party’s Yuva Morcha and Mahila Morcha have been given the responsibility of organising sports and cultural activities respectively. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the events have been organised to mark centenary celebrations of RSS ideologue Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

“Our youth wing and women’s wing will organise various sports and cultural activities to celebrate 100 years of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. The people of Bengal love sports and cultural programmes and such events will help us reach out to them,” Ghosh told The Indian Express. Asked about reports that the party was also planning to organise a fish festival, Ghose said, “There is no such plan.”

The party’s state youth wing has already started its two-month-long sports events. “We had already organised a Kabaddi tournament. We will organise football tournament now. The tournament will continue till September 25,” said Tushar Kanti Ghosh, president of West Bengal’s BJP Yuva Morcha.

PTI added: According to the state BJP leadership, the tournaments and contests will be used to spread the message of development and progress being pursued by the Narendra Modi government. A senior BJP leader said, “The cadre at the grassroot level have to be politically sound and physically fit in order to counter the hooligans of TMC.”

The sports meets will also serve as a means to keep the cadre physically fit and proper to rise to the challenge posed by TMC cadre. “Classes are being regularly taken to make them politically sound as well,” another senior leader said.

The women’s wing of BJP has been asked to organise festival of patriotic songs from August 1.

“We are accused of being ignorant about Bengal’s culture and heritage and that we are party of traders. So, we think such events will help us dispel the misconception,” a state BJP leader said.

