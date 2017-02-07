Ahamed’s death: Congress, Left MPs protest in Lok Sabha

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi joins a protest by Kerala MPs outside Parliament over the controversy surrounding E Ahamed’s death. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma) Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi joins a protest by Kerala MPs outside Parliament over the controversy surrounding E Ahamed’s death. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

THE QUESTION Hour in Lok Sabha was almost washed off on Monday as Congress and Left MPs stormed in to the Well to protest against the manner in which the death of IUML member E Ahamed was handled.

Even after normal proceedings resumed at noon, Congress president Sonia Gandhi led a walkout as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan took up a discussion on the Motion of Thanks for the Presidential Address, disregarding the plea of Congress floor leader Mallikarjun Kharge to be heard.

The opposition MPs returned a couple of minutes after holding a symbolic protest.

On Monday, Congress MPs from Kerala came armed with big posters featuring photographs of Ahamed and stating, “Parliamentarians for dignified life and death”, and “We are Ahamed Sahib”. As soon as the Speaker took up the Question Hour, the Kerala MPs got up to raise the Ahamed issue. As Mahajan disallowed them, they said it was against democratic norms and rushed in to the Well to protest.

The Speaker observed: “I am sorry to say (but) these types of remarks should not be made in the House. We have paid homage to our honourable member E Ahamed. We have also adjourned work for a day in his honour. I want to submit (that) it is not proper to display posters. Please don’t do that.”

The protesting MPs subsequently started shouting slogans and the Speaker, who normally tends to continue with the Question Hour even amid slogan-shouting, adjourned the House till noon. The protest, however, was quite feeble on Monday.

Opposition parties have been demanding a probe by a Parliamentary committee into the manner in which Ahamed’s death was handled by the government. They have alleged that Ahamed had died soon after he was admitted at New Delhi’s RML Hospital after he had had a cardiac address during the President’s address to Parliament on February 1, but it was announced much later.

The parties allege that the hospital delayed announcing the death on the government’s insistence, ostensibly to ensure a smooth presentation of the Budget on February 2.