AgustaWestland VVIP choppers case: Retd. Air Marshal JS Gujral granted bail

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to former Air Marshal Jaspal Singh Gujral in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers case. According to ANI, Gujral was granted bail on a bond of Rs two lakh.

The bail was opposed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the case. The court has asked the investigating agency to supply an e-copy of chargesheet to all accused. The next hearing in the matter will take place next year on May 30.

Gujral, along with Sanjeev Tyagi, cousin of SP Tyagi, and middleman Gautam Khaitan, whose shell companies were allegedly used for routing the money, are named as accused in the chargesheet filed by the CBI in the case.

The agency had filed the chargesheet against nine people, including former IAF chief Tyagi and five foreign nationals, in connection with alleged bribery in the procurement of 12 VVIP helicopters from the UK-based AgustaWestland company during the UPA-2 government.

The chargesheet had estimated a loss of 398.21 million euros (approximately Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer in the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010, for the supply of VVIP choppers worth 556.262 million euros (Rs 3,726.26 crore approximately), officials said.

