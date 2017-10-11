AgustaWestland VVIP choppers case: CBI court issues warrants against European middlemen

Former IAF Chief SP Tyagi has been summoned for questioning. File Photo Former IAF Chief SP Tyagi has been summoned for questioning. File Photo

A special CBI court issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) on Wednesday against three European middlemen – Carlo F Gerosa, Christian Michel and Guido Haschke – in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers case. The court also summoned another accused, including former Indian Air Force (IAF) chief SP Tyagi.

The CBI said the NBWs and the summonses were issued against the accused on the basis of its charge sheet filed in September. The agency had filed the charge sheet against nine people, including former IAF chief Tyagi and five foreign nationals, in connection with alleged bribery in the procurement of 12 VVIP helicopters from the UK-based AgustaWestland company during the UPA-2 government.

The charge sheet had estimated a loss of 398.21 million euros (approximately Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer in the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010, for the supply of VVIP choppers worth 556.262 million euros (Rs 3,726.26 crore approximately), officials said.

The charge sheet had also named retired Air Marshal J S Gujral, Sanjeev Tyagi, cousin of SP Tyagi, and middleman Gautam Khaitan, whose shell companies were allegedly used for routing the money.

