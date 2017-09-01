AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case: CBI files chargesheet against ex-IAF chief S P Tyagi, nine others

Former IAF chief SP Tyagi Former IAF chief SP Tyagi

The CBI on Friday filed a chargesheet against former IAF Chief S P Tyagi and nine others in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case in a Delhi court. The charge sheet filed before Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar also named the others including Tyagi’s cousin Sanjeev alias Julie and advocate Gautam Khaitan in the Rs 450 crore chopper deal bribery case.

CBI had alleged that Khaitan was the “brain” behind how the bribe money reached India and several firms, through which the money travelled, came into existence and that Sanjeev was known to alleged European middleman Carlo Gerosa.

71-year old S P Tyagi was arrested by CBI on December 9 last year along with Sanjeev Tyagi and Khaitan in the case relating to alleged irregularities in the procurement of 12 VVIP choppers from UK-based AgustaWestland during the UPA-2 regime. He was later granted bail by the trial court on December 26.

Tyagi had retired as IAF chief in 2007.

