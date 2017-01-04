AgustaWestland chopper scam: Delhi court grants bail to Sanjeev Tyagi, Gautam Khaitan

An AW 109E chopper has been grounded since November 2011. (Source: File) An AW 109E chopper has been grounded since November 2011. (Source: File)

A Delhi court granted bail to Sanjeev Tyagi, cousin of ex-IAF chief S P Tyagi, and lawyer Gautam Khaitan in the Rs 3,500 crore AgustaWestland chopper scam case on Wednesday, saying that no purpose would be served by keeping them in custody. Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar gave the relief to both the accused on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh each and one surety of like amount while imposing certain conditions on them. The court ordered them not to tamper with the evidence or try to influence the witnesses. 71-year old Tyagi, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 9 along with Sanjeev Tyagi and lawyer Gautam Khaitan in the case relating to alleged irregularities in procurement of 12 VVIP choppers from UK-based AgustaWestland during the UPA-2 regime, was granted bail by a trial court on December 26.

Meanwhile, CBI’s petition challenging the bail granted to former IAF chief S P Tyagi in AgustaWestland chopper scam case on the ground that he could allegedly “hamper” the probe will be heard on January 9, the Delhi High Court had said on Tuesday. The plea filed by the investigative agency came up before Justice I S Mehta, who fixed it for hearing on next Monday after Tyagi’s counsel said they would file a reply on the petition.

Former Indian Air Force chief S P Tyagi, his cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and lawyer Gautam Khaitan were arrested on December 9 by CBI in connection with the case during the UPA-2 regime.

