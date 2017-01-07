AgustaWestland case: Non-bailable warrant issued against middleman Christian Michel

ED had stated that Michel had allegedly received 30 million euros as kickbacks and sent cash packets to various people through his driver and regularly met Indian individuals, including cousins of former IAF chief S P Tyagi. (File) ED had stated that Michel had allegedly received 30 million euros as kickbacks and sent cash packets to various people through his driver and regularly met Indian individuals, including cousins of former IAF chief S P Tyagi. (File)

In a new development in the AgustaWestland case, the Patiala House trial court has issued non-bailable warrant to British national James Christian Michel. The court has further re-issued summons against a company and two other accused in the case, news agency ANI reported.

James Michel’s name has been linked as the middleman in the VVIP chopper scam and the Enforcement Directorate in June last year had stated that he allegedly received 30 million euros as kickbacks and sent cash packets to various people through his driver and regularly met Indian individuals, including cousins of former IAF chief S P Tyagi, while brokering the deal.

In June last year, ED had said Michel was one of three middlemen being probed in the case, apart from Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa, and that the agencies have also notified an Interpol Red Corner Notice (RCN) or the global arrest warrant against him after court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

The English law firm defending Micheal has released a letter to the media in August last year, claiming his innocence saying, “Michel vigorously denies having been involved in any wrongdoing relating to this matter – and in particular, we are instructed that he denies making or facilitating any corrupt payments to inducements relating to this matter.”

Meanwhile, the Patiala trial court has set the next hearing date as February 22.

