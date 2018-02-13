Agusta deal: SC dismisses PIL seeking probe into alleged irregularities in chopper purchase by Chhattisgarh govt

The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices A K Goel and U U Lalit had asked the state about the allegations of irregularities in the purchase of helicopter and foreign bank accounts purportedly linked to the chief minister’s son, on which a probe has been sought in the petitions filed before it. The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices A K Goel and U U Lalit had asked the state about the allegations of irregularities in the purchase of helicopter and foreign bank accounts purportedly linked to the chief minister’s son, on which a probe has been sought in the petitions filed before it.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed plea of NGO Swaraj Abhiyan seeking probe into the alleged irregularities in purchase of AgustaWestland chopper by the Chhattisgarh government. The apex court’s decision comes weeks after it had posed searching questions to the Chhattisgarh government on the purchase of an AgustaWestland helicopter for VIP use in 2006-07 and asked what was the “interest” of Chief Minister Raman Singh’s son in this.

The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices A K Goel and U U Lalit had asked the state about the allegations of irregularities in the purchase of helicopter and foreign bank accounts purportedly linked to the chief minister’s son, on which a probe has been sought in the petitions filed before it. “What is the interest of Abhishek Singh, who also happens to be the son of the chief minister, in this? You have to satisfy us on that,” the apex court bench had asked senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, who was representing the state, on January 31 this year. Also Read: Agusta deal: SC asks searching questions to Chhattisgarh

Jethmalani had argued that the allegations were “unwarranted insinuations” and there was no evidence to substantiate these claims. “These are all reckless allegations in the petition,” he told the bench which had reserved its verdict on the pleas filed by NGO Swaraj Abhiyan and others seeking investigation into the alleged irregularities in the purchase of the helicopter.

