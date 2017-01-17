Agriculture Ministry to be on 4-day visit to Germany; to attend G-20 meet

Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh will be on a four-day visit to Germany to participate in the ‘Global Forum on Food and Agriculture’ and also the G-20 agriculture ministers’ meeting. Singh will depart for Berlin Wednesday night and will first attend the ‘Global Forum for Food and Agriculture’ organised by the German government from January 19-21, an official statement said.

The forum will discuss on the subject ‘Agriculture and Water – Key to Feeding the World’ and is attended by agriculture ministers of 65 countries. On the last day of his visit, Singh will attend the G-20 Agriculture Ministers Meeting, which will focus on the theme of ‘Agriculture and Water- Digitalisation in the Agriculture Sector’ and bring together ministers from the world’s twenty biggest economies to discuss the way ahead for the global agricultural sector.