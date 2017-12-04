Agriculture, culture should be part of school syllabus: VP Venkaiah Naidu

“Both agriculture and culture should be part of the curriculum in schools…this issue will be taken up with the ministers and others,” Naidu said. (Source: Twitter/@VPSecretariat) “Both agriculture and culture should be part of the curriculum in schools…this issue will be taken up with the ministers and others,” Naidu said. (Source: Twitter/@VPSecretariat)

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu today said the issue of including agriculture and culture in school curriculum would be taken up with ministers. He was addressing the 19th convocation of Chandra Shekhar Azad agriculture and Technical University here. “Both agriculture and culture should be part of the curriculum in schools…this issue will be taken up with the ministers and others,” Naidu said.

He urged agri-scientists to help make the latest technique reach agriculture fields from laboratories.

Naidu stressed that people should never forget their mother-tongue and motherland and cited examples of head of governments of Russia, France, China who mostly speak their own language while visiting India, saying “it does not mean that they do not know English”.

“I’m not against English but if we communicate in our mother-tongue it is always better,” he said.

“Nationalism means respect to all. Namaskar is the culture of India, similarly Vande Matram means salute to the motherland,” the vice president said.

He said if democracy meant independence it also meant complying with the rules and that difference of opinion was okay but the efforts to destabilise the country should never be allowed to succeed.

He emphasised on the importance of teachers, saying children these days are dependent on Google, which was a good source of information, but, he said, it could never take the place of teachers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App