Agra violence: BJP says accused beaten up in jail

The investigation into the violence against police personnel in Agra earlier this week was transferred to the Mathura police on Wednesday after BJP complained to the chief minister of “police brutality” against the accused.

Two FIRs were registered in the incident against Bajrang Dal and BJP activists at Sadar Bazar and Fatehpur Sikhri police stations. Fourteen people have been arrested so far.

On Wednesday, Agra BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria, along with eight local MLAs, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking an inquiry into the matter and also action against SSP Agra and other officials.

“We have demanded high-level inquiry into the entire matter and CM has agreed to it. We told him that police had assaulted the 14 arrested who belong to the BJP, Bajrang Dal and VHP,” said Katheria.

Yogendra Upadhyay, Agra West MLA, who also accompanied the delegation, said, “We also demanded action against nine officials, including SSP Agra Preetinder Singh, circle officers of Achnera, Kheragarh and Sadar areas, SHOs of Fathepur Sikri, Sadar and Chhata police stations and also sub-divisional magistrate of Kirawali for brutally beating up the workers.”

On Tuesday, Katheria and other party MLAs had visited the 14 accused lodged in Agra jail.

“They told us that police had beaten them up mercilessly before sending them to jail. Injury marks were evident on their bodies. After returning from jail, we went to meet IG, Agra Zone, Sujeet Pandey and lodged our complaint regarding police torture,” he said.

When contacted, DIG Agra Range, Mahesh Kumar Mishra, who ordered the transfer of the investigation, said the leaders claimed they did not expect a fair probe by the Agra police.

Meanwhile, another delegation of BJP leaders led by district president met deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who was in Agra on Wednesday.

“We met him over the issue (of violence in Agra) and senior officials of administration and police were also present there,” said Shyam Bhadauria, BJP Agra district president.

On Saturday, Bajrang Dal workers protested at Fatehpur Sikri police station demanding scrapping of an FIR against nine of its leaders for allegedly assaulting two Muslim youths. During this, they allegedly assaulted police officers. A few of them were arrested from the spot and taken to Sadar Bazar police station.

Later, Bajrang Dal activists accompanied by local VHP and BJP workers allegedly attacked the Sadar Bazaar police station and tried to free the accused. When police tried to disperse the mob, sub-inspector Santosh Kumar was injured and his motorcycle torched.

An FIR against 30 named and 150 unidentified persons was lodged at Sadar Bazaar police station. Another FIR was lodged at Fatehpur Sikri police station against five named and 250 unidentified persons.

