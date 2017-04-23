Latest News
  • Agra violence: 14 arrested after attack on police stations, case against over 200 people

The members of Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other groups attacked the police stations

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 23, 2017 9:31 pm
Agra: Charred bike of a policeman which was torched by suspected Bajrang Dal activists in their attempt to rescue five of their men from a police lock-up, in Agra on Saturday night. PTI Photo 

Fourteen persons were arrested by the police on Sunday after a case was registered against over 200 people for attacking Sadar Bazaar and Fatehpur Sikri police stations in Agra on Saturday. The members of Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other groups attacked the police stations, hurling stones and roughing up policemen, demanding release of five men.

According to a PTI report, the police registered cases against 30 people belonging to these groups and 200 other unidentified persons on charges of dacoity, unlawful assembly, rioting, obstructing a public servant in discharge of his duty and causing damage by fire.

DIG Mahesh Mishra told PTI that they have arrested at least 14 people in connection with the violence yesterday.

The five men were detained for allegedly harassing some people belonging to minority community. As per reports, a BJP MLA was also among the mob but had left before the violence started. The mob allegedly slapped Achnera Circle Officer Ravi Kant Parashar and thrashed a sub-inspector at Sadar Bazar police station.

First Published on: April 23, 2017 9:17 pm
  1. A
    ABC
    Apr 23, 2017 at 10:28 pm
    Where does this act of saffron terrorist fit in definition of patriotism. Why are these radicals taking law and order in their hands. If these people are not controlled, they will take us down the same road with stan.
    Reply
    1. L
      Logic Induction
      Apr 23, 2017 at 9:49 pm
      Why the police should arrest the honorable, sincere, patriotic, dalda-aloo-puri people ?
      Reply
      1. C
        Citizen
        Apr 23, 2017 at 9:35 pm
        Let there be a law to use fire arms when any govt offices/uniformed people are attacked and let there also be personal CC cameras on the bodies of these guys so that real evidence can be recorded and used if there is any excess by the uniformed people. This way there would be an orderly society. Jaihind
        Reply

