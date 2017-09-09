Agra village tense after panchayat orders boycott of family of minor who eloped

The 17-year-old reportedly eloped with Dharmendra (21), also from Soniga, on July 9 but returned on July 12. (Source: Google Maps) The 17-year-old reportedly eloped with Dharmendra (21), also from Soniga, on July 9 but returned on July 12. (Source: Google Maps)

A Jat-dominated village in UP’s Agra district is in the grip of tension after a panchayat on Wednesday ordered social boycott of the family of a minor girl who allegedly eloped twice with a youth from the same caste as hers. Heavy force has been deployed at Soniga village. Police have said they recovered the girl from Atola area of the city Thursday. She underwent a medical examination Friday, said police.

The 17-year-old reportedly eloped with Dharmendra (21), also from Soniga, on July 9 but returned on July 12. On July 22, Dharmendra, his mother Ghota, sister Poonam and uncle Jagga were booked under IPC sections 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) and 120 B (conspiracy) at Kagraul police station, based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s family. Police have claimed that when the family lodged the complaint, they hid the fact that the girl had returned home.

The girl eloped with Dharmendra again from her maternal uncle’s residence at Bharatpur in Rajasthan on August 31. Dharmendra and the others named in the FIR are absconding, police said. “The girl’s statement will be recorded before the magistrate on Monday. She does not want to go to her parents… therefore, we have sent her to a women protection home in Agra,” Addl SP, Agra (West), Akhilesh N Singh, said.

The girl’s brother said he approached police in Bharatpur after the girl eloped for the second time. “But they refused to lodge an FIR. I returned to Agra and informed police. They too refused to lodge another FIR citing that the incident occured in Rajasthan.” “So, I spoke to a few villagers about holding a mahapanchayat. Before I could do so, members of the community held a panchayat without calling any member of my family,” the brother said.

“On Thursday, a few villagers told us that the panchayat has ordered that our family should leave the village within 24 hours or our house will be demolished. They also said the panchayat has ordered that out family be social boycotted,” he said. Following this, the family approached local police. “Forty people from the village, who attended the panchayat, have been booked under CrPC’s preventive sections of 107 and 116… they will face legal action if peace is not maintained,” said Kagraul SHO Rajesh Kumar Pal.

