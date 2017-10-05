Agra: Shivpal gave his blessings and congratulated me, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. (Source: PTI) Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. (Source: PTI)

Ahead of the upcoming Samajwadi Party (SP) presidential election, its chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said he had received “advance blessings and wishes” from his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav.

The election will held during the party’s 10th national convention on Thursday in Agra and Akhilesh is expected to win unopposed. At a press conference on Wednesday in Agra, Akhilesh said, “Sometimes my age and relation works to my advantage. He (Shivpal) gave me blessings and congratulated me.” Sources said that the duo spoke over phone on Tuesday have also agreed to meet soon.

The announcement comes as a sign of a possible burying of differences between Shivpal and his nephew that once threatened to split the party.

Sources said the it had been nine months since the duo last spoke.

Last month, party founder and Akhilesh’s father Mulayam Singh Yadav had said he would not part ways with the SP and urged the public to strengthen it. He is also learnt to have advised an “upset” Shivpal to make peace with Akhilesh. This was later followed with Akhilesh meeting his father during which Mulayam is believed to have advised him to take older party members along with him.

While Mulayam and Shivpal were, according to sources, earlier not invited to Thursday’s convention, Akhilesh is believed to have invited them during the Tuesday evening phone call.

On whether Mulayam may turn up for the convention, Akhilesh said that he had requested his presence. “Ashirvaad netaji ne bhi diya hai aur main phir maangta hun (Netaji has given me his blessings but I have still requested him).” To another question, he was more explicit: “I want Netaji to be present in the convention.”

According to sources, Shivpal met Mulayam in Lucknow on Tuesday evening after which he spoke to Akhilesh.

Sources close to Shivpal, however, said he may not attend the Agra convention as he was not an office-bearer in the party nor a delegate. Instead, he is learnt to have asked Mulayam to attend.

The relationship between Shivpal and Akhilesh grew bitter in September last year when Mulayam replaced Akhilesh with Shivpal as state party chief. Akhilesh, who was then the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, then divested Shivpal of key cabinet portfolios.

In a special convention of the party on January 1, Akhilesh then replaced his father as party national president and removed Shivpal from his post in the party as well. Mulayam had not attended this convention.

On Taj Mahal

On the issue of BJP-led state government dropping the Taj Mahal from its tourism booklet, Akhilesh said that the monument was an important part of India’s architectural heritage. “Some people may not feel it is important. But it is a symbol of people’s unity. Many people depend on it for their income… They should not bring up such issues and even if they do they must remember Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said once in Agra that tourism was worth USD 3 trillion across the world,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App