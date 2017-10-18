Agra-Moradabad highway: Two killed in Uttar Pradesh bus collision

Two UP Roadways buses collided with each other on the Agra-Moradabad highway on Wednesday, killing two persons and injuring 17, an official said. Two of the seriously injured passengers have been sent to a hospital in Aligarh while the others are undergoing treatment in Badaun. One of the buses is from Bulandshahr depot, while the other is from Kaushambi depot, said Gunnaur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Amit Kumar.

“The deceased have been identified as 40-year-old Subodh Kumar and 35-year-old Pappu,” he added.

